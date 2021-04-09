Mr. Travis Jones was born on Sept. 7, 1968, to Mr. Charlie Cato Jr., of LaGrange, Georgia, and Mrs. Pauline Jones Reid Clark of Carrollton, Georgia. Travis made his earthly transition on April 5, 2021.
On Dec. 15, 1989, he married the love of his life, and high school sweetheart, Donna Allen Jones. To this union three children were born, Justin Jones, Mario Jones, and Chelsea Jones.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He had a passion for driving trucks, and he was a professional mover for over 34 years.
He had a big
heart, and he loved helping people. There was nothing that he would not do for his family, friends, or a stranger. Travis was indeed a loving and caring person.
Travis is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Donna C. Jones; sons, Justin Jones, and Mario Jones, his one and only daughter (Poo Poo) Chelsea Jones, all of Carrollton; 13 grandchildren, Jaden, Jordan, Jayda, Jayley, Journey, Zuri, Kamaria, Johannah, Wesli, Callie, Prince, Nasir, and Sevyn; brothers Rodney Hutchinson, of Carrollton, Kelvin Jones, of Carrollton, Alan Morris, of Austell, Georgia, Stephen Morris, of Carrollton, Brian Harrison, of Phenix City, Alabama; sisters, Jadeda Morris, of Austell, Koketa Cato, of LaGrange, Renee Cato Harris, of Atlanta, Georgia; aunts, Annie Locket, Linda Thomas, Betty Bonner; special aunt Sarah Hughes; uncles Richard Jones, Jesse David Jones; mother-in-law, Francis Allen; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law; and special friends from childhood, Eli Daniel, Stacy Jones, Kenny Parks and many more.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton, Pastor Tommie Gross, eulogist. Interment will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Clem Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.