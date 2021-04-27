Travis Denney

Travis Reese Denney, 86, of Powder Springs, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Travis attended Whitesburg High School and West Georgia College. He also received a special certificate in Christian Education from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Travis retired after 33 years in business and Bio Vocational Patories in Heard, Douglas, and Paulding Counties.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zelda and Eunice Denney; baby sister; sister, Mary Denney; sister, Audrey Taylor.
Travis is survived by his wife of 31 years, Frances Denney; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Debi Franklin; grandson, Tyler and Betsy Franklin; great-grandson, Colton Franklin; nephew, Jarvis and Shelia Taylor; niece, Donna Kay and Aubrey Jones; niece, Valeria Taylor.
Funeral Services were held Saturday 1 p.m. at Powder Springs First Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Woods, Pastor Glen Pittman, and Pastor Frank McCloud officiating. He lay in state from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Interment followed at Carrollton City Cemetery. The family received friends Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home in Austell; www.davisstruempf.com.
