Mr. Tracy Randolph Vines, 62, of Temple, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
He was born on Sunday, Sept. 7, 1958, in Warren, Arkansas. Mr. Vines was the son of the late, Jack Vines and the late, Emma Jean (Bradford) Vines.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Vines is preceded in death by his brothers, Mike Vines and Terry Vines.
Mr. Vines owned and operated Tracy Vines Construction for over 20 years. He took special pride in his work, making sure every project was completed the correct way. In his spare time, Mr. Vines enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going on Carnival cruises.
Most of all, Mr. Vines enjoyed spending time with his son and grandson. Even in his last hours, Mr. Vines would smile for his grandson.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Seth and Andrea Smith, of Calhoun; grandson, Greyson Smith; Regina Vines, of Villa Rica; and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Van Brown and the Rev. Joel Norton officiating. Tammy McLendon will be delivering the eulogy.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, prior to the service, from noon until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow in Draketown Cemetery with Ricky McLendon, Gary Lott, Scott Ray, Danny Cole, Michael Moore, Jacob Payne, Rocky Barker and Chuck Willoughby serving as pallbearers.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel of Buchanan is entrusted with the arrangements.
