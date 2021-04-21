Tonyia Leea Clay, of Carrollton, 54, Georgia, passed away on April 15, 2021.
Tonyia was born on Jan. 5, 1967, in Anniston, Alabama, to Charles Clay and Mary Joyce Price.
She had a heart full of love and gave to anyone that needed. She was an exceptional mother and mawmaw. She always walked her own path in life and loved to have fun. She made a huge impact on countless people’s lives. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten, and will live on in the hearts and minds of those she touched.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, M.A. and Mary Price and Neal and LoRene Clay.
Survivors include her children, Caiden Clay Phillips, of Bloomington, Indiana, Braxton Neil Clay, of Temple, Georgia, and Rylee Joyce Ballew, of Carrollton; her mother, Mary Joyce Price, of Anniston; her father and stepmother, Charles and Jackie Clay, of Ranburne, Alabama; her brother and sister-in-law, Corey and Cheryl Clay, of Bowdon, Georgia; her sister and brother-in-law, Brandi and Chris Turner, of Ranburne; her stepbrother and his wife, Matthew and Andrea Pawley, of Ranburne; her stepsister and her husband, Kimberly and Jamie Willis, of Temple; her grandchildren, Oliver Caiden Phillips and Elizabeth “Ellie” Elain Worley; many nieces and nephews and many that Tonyia claimed and loved as her own.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Corey Clay, Matthew Pawley, and Gearold Thompson Jr., will officiate. Interment will follow at Upper Cane Creek Cemetery in Heflin, Alabama.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to the ongoing health situation with COVID-19, we kindly ask that those that attend the visitation and service please consider wearing a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
