Tonya Nicole Ellis Gafney, age 39 of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born on October 20, 1983 to Wanda Entrekin Thompson and William Ellis.
Survivors include besides her parents, step father, Billy Thompson; daughters, Keily and La Christopher Herbert of Carrollton, Kiara Cross and Kaitlyn Cross of Acworth, Kyah Gafney of Carrollton; sisters and their spouses, Kayla and Sam Ellis of Paulding County, Taylor Waits and Mark of Euharlee and Brandy Chandler of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Jeremiah Herbert, Josiah Herbert and one on the way.
