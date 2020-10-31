David Lee (Tony) Scruggs passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease at Watercrest Assisted Living Facility in Newnan Georgia. He was in the presence of his two children at the time of his peaceful passing.
Tony was born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where
he played baseball and basketball in high school and
went on to marry his high school sweetheart Jacqueline Sanderson Scruggs. After serving in the Navy for four years, Tony played semi-professional baseball in Kentucky for a few years before embarking on a successful career in sales with Nabisco and Westinghouse/Phillips.
An avid sports fan, Tony not only loved to play baseball, basketball, and golf, he owned a sporting good store in Memphis, Tennessee, and was a devoted Kentucky basketball fan. His most treasured sports memories however, were found in the stands watching his children and grandchildren compete in cheerleading, baseball, volleyball, football, soccer, and swim. Once situated in the stands with a cola and popcorn, he didn’t miss a moment watching the children he loved competing and having fun in their events.
A kind and loving gentleman, Tony embodied the gracious and generous spirit of a man who finds happiness in the well being of his family and friends. He will be forever missed by all who love him.
Tony is preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Scruggs, and his daughter, Kelley Scruggs.
His beautiful spirit will be missed by his daughter, Neely Scruggs; son-in-law, Justin Mulliniks; and their children, Emersyn and Aiden; his son, David Scruggs; daughter-in-law, Liz Scruggs; and their children, Tony, Riley, Brandon, and Andie.
The memorial service celebrating Tony’s life is on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Watercrest Assisted Living and Amedysis Hospice for exceptional and sensitive care during the current pandemic.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-253-4580.
