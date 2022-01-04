Tony Pitts

Tony Michael Pitts, 63, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 7, 1958, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son
of the late Herbert Jessie Pitts and the late Della Garboden Pitts.
Tony was a graduate of Douglas County High School and worked as a jailer with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
He leaves behind
to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 39 years, Sonja Tarpley Pitts; children, Tonya
and Bill Carroll, Andrew and Jennifer Pitts, and Lora
and Chris Bailey; sisters, Regina Ransford and Teresa Mundy; and grandchildren, Laythen Pitts Bagwell, Caroline Pitts Bagwell, Bailey Keaton, Lane Keaton, Dylan, Ashley, and Carson Bailey, Lauren, Brandon,
and Weston Strickland, Preston and Kelsey Bailey, and Gage and Macy Johnson.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan.
5, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. from Bethesda
Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tony Morris officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may
be made to help
with funeral expenses on Tony’s obituary page at www.martin
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
