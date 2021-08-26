Mr. Tony Randall Owen, 58, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in a local hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Bowdon, Georgia, on June 2, 1963, to parents Robert and Audrey Whaley Owen. Tony was a truck driver for many years. He was a great husband, father, son and brother. He loved to make people laugh and was described as a “Man of many words.”
Tony is preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Owen; two brothers, Bill Owen and Kenneth Owen; sister, Carol Cox; and a brother-in-law, Dan Swarts.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Elaine Carroll Owen; his daughter, Gabby Owens; and his son, Tim Coakley, all of Carrollton. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Lauralei Coakley and Wyatt Coakley; his parents, Robert and Juanita Owen, Mt. Zion; and his sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret Swarts, of Bremen; Amanda and Phillip Jacobs, of Woodland, Alabama; and Angie Cox, of Ranburne, Alabama.
In accordance with his wishes, Tony will be cremated. A celebration of Tony’s life will be planned at a later date.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is serving the Owen family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.