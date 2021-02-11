Tony Mosley

Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.