Tony Mosley

Tony Ray Mosley, 71, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Mr. Mosley was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on March 28, 1949, the son of the late Ray Mosley and Catherine Reeves Mosley.
He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1967 and then attended West Georgia Technical College. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for four years. He also served as a city councilman and a volunteer firefighter for the city of Roopville for several years. During his working career he was a mechanical designer for Southwire Company 20 plus years before retiring and was a member of Roopville Baptist Church.
Mr. Mosley also enjoyed woodworking and target shooting.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sandy Bell Mosley; sons and daughter-in-law, Ashley Mosley, Justin and Katie Mosley; brothers, Randy Mosley, Scott (Kathy) Mosley; nieces, Lauren Mosley, Kristen Mosley; aunts, Mary Lou Reeves and Evelyn Reid, along with a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Roopville Amphitheater with the Rev. Wayne Webb and the Rev. John Riley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roopville Baptist Church, 18 Old Franklin St., Roopville, GA 30170.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
