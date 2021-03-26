Tony 'Mike' Branon

Tony Michael “Mike” Branon, 69,
of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March
24, 2021.
Mr. Branon was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on March
7, 1952, the son of
the late J.B. (Bo) Branon and Sarah “Sadie” Adams
Branon.
Mike was a
1970 graduate of Carrollton High School. During his working career
he was employed
with Georgia Power in the control room, where he later
retired. He was a member of the First Christian Church.
Mike was an avid fisherman and Georgia Bulldogs fan but what he loved and enjoyed even more, was his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Milladean Branon; daughter
and son-in-law,
Amber and Dave Salmon, of Muscadine, Alabama; son and daughter-in-law,
Russ and Jenny Branon, of Dallas, Georgia; grandchildren,
Marlee Huckeba, Tucker Branon
and Lyla Branon; sister and brother-in-law, Joanie and Larry Hobgood, of Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Besides his
parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jodie Branon.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral
Home on Friday, March 26, 2021,
from 5 p.m. until
8 p.m.
Funeral service
will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Min. Dwayne Hicks officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church,
306 College St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
