It is with our deepest sympathies to announce the passing of our beloved Tony Ray Head, 59, of Panama City Beach, Florida. Tony passed away on May 5, 2021, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida, surrounded by his family.
Tony was born in Douglasville, Georgia, on Feb. 14, 1962, son of the late Charles Edgar Head and Vivian Cox Thompson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Head.
He attended Douglas County High School and later joined the U.S. Army. For the vast majority of his life, he designed, created, and installed beautiful cabinetry.
Tony was an avid lover of music. He spent much of his childhood in choir.
As an adult, his favorite activities
were hunting and fishing.
Tony deeply loved his family and God with all of his heart and soul. He was married to the love of his life, Nancy Jo Head, for 40 years with whom he had four children, 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He is succeeded in death by his wife, Nancy Jo Head; his children, Charles (Juley) Head, of Panama City Beach, Christy (Ron) Hannon, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Mathew (Nikki) Head, of Panama City Beach and Andrew (Laci) Head, of Panama City; sisters, Sissy Kimbrough, of Oklahoma and Tammy (Josh) Parmer, of Waco, Georgia; a brother, Donald (Linda) Crosby, of Douglasville; grandchildren, Jacyne (Austin), Savannah, Samuel, Jalyn, David, Cadance, Kendall, Everlee, Marlei, Weston, Brennan, and Matthew Tinker II; great-grandchildren, Jesse and Jorgie.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, Georgia.
Hightower Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
