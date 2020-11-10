Tony Alexander

Tony Charles Alexander, 67, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7,
2020.
Mr. Alexander was born in Walker County, Alabama,
on Nov. 13, 1952, the son of the late Charles W. Alexander and Gelene E. Garner Alexander.
Tony had a long career in the coal industry. At one time he was co-owner of B& B Coal and worked for Drummond Coal Company. He also owned and operated L & A Trucking and later started a grading company.
Survivors include his wife, Terri B. Alexander; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Kelly Alexander, of Jasper, Alabama; grandsons, Tristan Alexander, Peyton Alexander; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Kathy Alexander, of Jasper, Raymond and Sandra Alexander, of Lanett, Alabama; sister, Shirley A. Martin, of Jasper; sister-in-law, Vickie Bearden, of Carrollton; along
with several special nieces and nephews.
Besides his
parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy J. Alexander Dubberly Carr.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral
Home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
A graveside service and interment will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Herron officiating.
Pallbearers will be Peyton Alexander, Tristan Alexander, Corey Bearden, Kevin Bearden, Chuck Alexander, Shane Alexander, Daniel Sewell and Corey Helton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.