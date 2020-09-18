Mr. Tommy Zachery, 71, of Atlanta, died on September 12, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday September 22, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta. Viewing will be Monday, Sept. 21, from 2-6 p.m.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton,
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
