Tommy Yarbrough

Tommy Hugh Yarbrough, 86 of Ephesus, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Mr. Yarbrough was born on Nov. 20, 1935, in Heflin, Alabama, to the late C.P. and Evie Camilla Yarbrough.
He was a proud 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was widely known for his ability to build or fix anything.
Tommy married Martha Ingram Yarbrough on April 2, 1961.
Surviving his death are his wife, Martha; his daughter, Kim (Scott) Dukus of Woodland, Alabama; his son, Shawn (Fleeta) Yarbrough of Ephesus; four grandsons, Ty (Taylor) Dukus, Nick (Lauren) Dukus, Cannon Dukus and Matthew Yarbrough; two granddaughters, Kelsie Yarbrough and Beth Yarbrough; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Eva Arnette.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 18 brothers and sisters.
Tommy loved his family beyond measure, but loved the Lord more. He and Martha attended Gray Hill Church of God faithfully.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Gray Hill Church
of God. Bro. Scott Dukus, Bro. Bill Calhoun, Bro. Wendell Patterson, and Bro. Larry Clifton will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Homestead Hospice for their unconditional support, care, and understanding, especially Doreathea Simpson and Tina Kirchbaum.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
