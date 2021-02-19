Tommy Stephens

Thomas Keith Stephens (Tommy), 63, of Sylacauga, Alabama went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Knollwood Presbyterian Church.
He was born Oct. 11, 1957, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Howard Clinton and Opal Haley Stephens. He graduated from Sylacauga High School (1975), Auburn University and University of West Georgia. In 1985 he married Amy, and together they had two daughters, Hannah and Leah. He worked for over 20 years at Southwire in Hawesville, Kentucky, and Carrollton, Georgia before retiring to Lay Lake, where he enjoyed bass fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He was an active member of his church and faithful father and husband.
He is survived by his wife, Amy, his daughters Hannah (Steve) and Leah (Jereme) and his six grandchildren: Kate, Sam, Bo, Dempsey, Grady and Mark. He is also survived by his three brothers, Wayne, Charles and Chris.
