Tommy Allen Hopson, 53, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton.
He was born in Hartselle, Alabama, on July 7, 1968, son of Patricia Wright Hopson and the late Johnny Allen Hopson. When he was 2-years-old, his parents moved to Temple, Georgia.
He served as deputy chief of Carroll County Fire Rescue, was a member of the Carroll County Dive Team, the Georgia Smoke Divers #548, was an instructor for hunter safety, fire service, Carroll County Outdoor Camp, NPQ fire instructor 2 and was a hunting guide for Magnum Guide Service. He was a State Certified live fire instructor, and as you can tell, was an avid outdoors man.
He was Baptist by faith. He loved every minute of the full life he was living and showed it every day by giving back to everyone around him.
He will be remembered and missed.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Tant Hopson, of Carrollton; his mother, Pat Wright Hopson, of Decatur, Alabama; his brother, Michael Hopson, of Temple; his children, Derek Blackmon and Sara Blackmon, of Carrollton; a special granddaughter, Malia Harris, of Griffin, Georgia; and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and the funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Gary Thomas and the Rev. Mike Wheeler officiating. Pallbearers will be Chad Morris, Myron Miller, Tony Bailey, Chuck Shadrix, Tad Richardson and Eric Brown. Public Safety Personal will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park on Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway in Carrollton.
The family has respectively requested that those attending these services please wear a mask.
All florists are asked to have all their orders delivered to the funeral home by 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
