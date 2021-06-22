Tommy Bailey

The Rev. Tommy
Malone Bailey, 68,
of Carrollton, went
to his heavenly home on Friday, June 18, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1952, in
Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Hugh Lee Bailey and the late Dorothy Jordan Word. He proudly served in
the U.S. National Guard, worked as
a truck driver for
USA Block for 15 years and worked at Southwire for more than 20 years.
He has been a faithful servant of
God and served as pastor for Camp
Creek Baptist
Church for many years.
In addition to
his parents, he
is preceded in
death by his sister, Brenda J. Brown and brother, Michael Hugh Bailey.
He is survived by
his loving wife of 50 years, Sarah Faulkner Bailey, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, David and Courtney Bailey, of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Brady and Kara; and brother, Johnny Bailey of Bowdon.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Tommy
Taylor officiating. Interment will follow
in Camp Creek
Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Vernon Williams performing graveside service. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Raymond Ivey, Jay Ivey, John Kiker,
Chris Bailey, Larry Clifton and Joel
Smith.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday,
June 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
