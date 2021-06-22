Tommy Bailey

The Rev. Tommy

Malone Bailey, 68,

of Carrollton, went

to his heavenly home on Friday, June 18, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 7, 1952, in

Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Hugh Lee Bailey and the late Dorothy Jordan Word. He proudly served in

the U.S. National Guard, worked as

a truck driver for

USA Block for 15 years and worked at Southwire for more than 20 years.

He has been a faithful servant of

God and served as pastor for Camp

Creek Baptist

Church for many years.

In addition to

his parents, he

is preceded in

death by his sister, Brenda J. Brown and brother, Michael Hugh Bailey.

He is survived by

his loving wife of 50 years, Sarah Faulkner Bailey, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, David and Courtney Bailey, of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Brady and Kara; and brother, Johnny Bailey of Bowdon.

Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Tommy

Taylor officiating. Interment will follow

in Camp Creek

Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Vernon Williams performing graveside service. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Raymond Ivey, Jay Ivey, John Kiker,

Chris Bailey, Larry Clifton and Joel

Smith.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday,

June 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

