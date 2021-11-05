Tommie Daniel, 63, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.

