Apostle Timothy Mashack Watson Jr., was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 28, 1959, to the late Elder Timothy M. Watson Sr., and Gloria Dee Furtado Watson. He began his education at Louisa May Alcott Elementary School and continued it at Fort Payne High School.
Pastor Timothy Watson Jr., began his Christian walk early in life. He was baptized at 7 years old at First United Church of the Apostolic Faith. He was saved and filled with the Holy Ghost at the age of 9 and began preaching at 10. He was often called on to sing duets and preach with his older brother, Bishop C. Anthony Muse.
When he was 14, Pastor Watson relocated to Fort Payne, Alabama, with his mother and youngest sister Shelly. He immediately became a youth leader under the leadership of Don Clowers. Because of his frequent travel around the world, he was nicknamed the Greyhound Preacher. When he was 17, he mastered playing his favorite instrument, the Hammond organ. He graciously played by ear behind many psalmists and choirs. Later, he served as assistant pastor and church organist for 18 years at New Testament Holiness Church under the leadership of Pastor G.A. Hamby.
In 1981, God gave him his beautiful wife, Patricia Watson, for which he would lovingly declare, “I have found my thrill on Westminister Hill (SC).” And to this union God blessed them with their wonderful son, Nathan. While in Fort Payne, he and his wife founded the NTHC choir, which consisted of 100 voices. They also served as pastors of Word Faith Prayer and Praise Church in Decatur/Athens, Alabama, and are the current pastors of Pure Word Apostolic Fellowship, in Carrollton, Georgia, which was established in 2006.
Throughout their ministry, they traveled all around the world preaching and teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and winning many lost souls to Christ.
Surrounded by his loved ones, Pastor Timothy Watson was called home by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 3, 2021. He leaves behind to cherish his memory and ministry: his loving wife, Patricia Watson; son, Nathaniel Watson (Dima); granddaughter, Anahli Watson; siblings, Theodore Muse, Michael Muse (Charlotte), Denise Cook, James Muse, Bishop C. Anthony Muse (Patricia); father in law, Anthony Wilson Sr.; brother in laws, Anthony Wilson Jr. (Cora), Edmond Wilson, and Curtis Wilson (Casandra); sister in law, Teresa Poole and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, close friends, and church family of Pure Word Apostolic Fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy M. Watson Sr., his mother Gloria Dee Furtado Watson, sister Gloria M. Walker (Shelly), and brother Ronald Muse.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at noon at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton, Apostle Walter Green, Pastor; Bishop C. Anthony Muse, Eulogist; Assistant Pastor Steve Hart, presiding. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton.
To view the live stream of the service, use link provided, https://youtu.be/7SMi3gWNgQo.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
