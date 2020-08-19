Vance Timothy Wall II, 45, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed unexpectantly on Aug. 15, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1974, cherished son of Regina Sublet Lethco and Vance Timothy Wall, Sr. He was proceeded in death by his wife and beloved mother of his children, Jacqueline Wall. He served his country proudly as a sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard and while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, forever a RedDog. Vance remains forever a hero to his family, both near and far.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Savannah Wall (Timo) Nordstrom of Kaufman, Texas, and Lauren Wall of Carrollton; sisters, Aimee Wall (Rick) Ostrowski and Amber Wall both of South Lyon, Michigan; Sydney and Morgan Wall of Duluth, Georgia; one grandchild, Eero Nordstrom, four nieces and one nephew.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Jeff Maxwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, at 1:30 p.m. with the military proving military honors. Celebration of life to follow burial.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the wounded warrior project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.