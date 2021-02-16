Timothy McMichen

Timothy Clyde McMichen, 63, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
He was born on June 9, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Clyde Larry McMichen and the late Sarah Kathryn Turner McMichen.
He graduated from South Cobb High School and attended IBEW Trade School. He grew up in Mableton, Georgia, and was owner-operator of McMichen Electric Company for 31 years.
He was an avid sports fan, enjoying football, baseball, racing, and hockey. He loved cars of all kinds. Whatever his kids were involved in was what he enjoyed most.
Survivors include his loving wife, Debbie Chapman McMichen of Bremen; son, Justin McMichen of Bremen; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Phillip Holloway of Bremen; parents-in-law, Gerald and Margaret Chapman of Dallas, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Melissa McMichen, of Villa Rica, Georgia, David and Ann McMichen of Rockmart, Georgia, and Todd and Angie McMichen of Douglasville, Georgia; brothers-in-law, Rick and Catrice Chapman of Talladega, Alabama, and Brian and Jennifer Chapman of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Casen Holloway and Colten Holloway; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rick Chapman and Shaun O’Shaughnessy officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, John Doss, E. B. Sharp, Tim White, James Thoman, Wesley Mauldin, and Toby Barwick.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.