Timothy Ray Mattox, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, July 6,
2021.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral
Home.
The family will
receive friends at
the funeral home
on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 6 p.m.
until 9 p.m.
Flowers are
accepted; but in lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made in his memory to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1005, Dallas, GA 30132.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.
com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.