Timothy Ray Mattox, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, July 6,

2021.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral

Home.

The family will

receive friends at

the funeral home

on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 6 p.m.

until 9 p.m.

Flowers are

accepted; but in lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made in his memory to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1005, Dallas, GA 30132.

Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Villa Rica, Georgia.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.

com.