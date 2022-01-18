Timothy Andrew Jordan, 38, of Villa Rica, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his residence.
In accordance with the family's wishes and following a private family viewing the body will be cremated and a “Celebration of Life” Service will be held at a later date.
