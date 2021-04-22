Timothy Anthony “Tim” Kuhn, 53, of Villa Rica, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday for one
hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
