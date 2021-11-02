Tim Gurley, 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at

First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen

Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.

Viewing will be on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6

p.m., with the family

receiving friends

from 6 p.m. to 7

p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.

