Tim Gurley, 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at
First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen
Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6
p.m., with the family
receiving friends
from 6 p.m. to 7
p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.