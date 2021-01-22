Mr. Thomas Scott Moss, 64, of Villa
Rica, passed away
on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Funeral services
will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Bellamy
Funeral Home Chapel
at 2 p.m. Private interment will follow
on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from
noon to 2 p.m.
Mr. Moss was preceded in death
by his wife, Pamela Moss; brother, Wayne Moss; and nephew, Caleb Moss.
Survivors include: son, Jason Scott Moss; stepsons; Kevin Bryan, of Carrollton, and Josh Bryan, of Carrollton; parents, Virginia
Ray, of Rockmart,
and Alvin Moss, of Daytona, Florida;
sister, Diana Page,
of Acworth; brothers, William Toby Edmonds, of Rockmart, and
Claude Emmett Buchanan, of Jacksonville, Florida; stepbrother, Brian Keith Moss; four grandchildren; four nieces and three nephews; one great-niece.
Mr. Moss was a member of Trinity Chapel Powder
Springs and served
in the U.S. Army.
Bellamy Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of
Mr. Thomas Scott
Moss of Villa Rica.
www.bellamyfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.