Mr. Thomas Scott Moss, 64, of Villa

Rica, passed away

on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Funeral services

will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Bellamy

Funeral Home Chapel

at 2 p.m. Private interment will follow

on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from

noon to 2 p.m.

Mr. Moss was preceded in death

by his wife, Pamela Moss; brother, Wayne Moss; and nephew, Caleb Moss.

Survivors include: son, Jason Scott Moss; stepsons; Kevin Bryan, of Carrollton, and Josh Bryan, of Carrollton; parents, Virginia

Ray, of Rockmart,

and Alvin Moss, of Daytona, Florida;

sister, Diana Page,

of Acworth; brothers, William Toby Edmonds, of Rockmart, and

Claude Emmett Buchanan, of Jacksonville, Florida; stepbrother, Brian Keith Moss; four grandchildren; four nieces and three nephews; one great-niece.

Mr. Moss was a member of Trinity Chapel Powder

Springs and served

in the U.S. Army.

Bellamy Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of

Mr. Thomas Scott

Moss of Villa Rica.

www.bellamyfuneral

home.com.

