Mr. Thomas Morrow, 92, of Villa Rica, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
Thomas was born on Oct. 8, 1928, in Carroll County, the son of the late Walter Lee Morrow and Sophia Geneva Williamson Morrow.
Thomas worked for Atlanta Metallic Casket Company, known to most as Cannon Casket for about 10 years and later worked for Southwire for well over 20 years before retiring.
In his younger years Thomas enjoyed hunting and fishing and most especially enjoyed bird hunting with his favorite bird dog Kate.
Although Thomas “retired’ he never really quit working. He enjoyed gardening and working on his tractors and farm equipment. He cut and baled hay for a number of years and stayed busy working up until just a few weeks ago.
Thomas attended Fullerville Baptist Church and was a good friend to many people. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his granddaughter, Kristen (Chad) Brooks, New Orleans, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Rita Cowart; wife, Betty Ann Morrow; sister, Ruby Dean Wortham; Grace Thompson, William Ernest “Billy” Morrow, cousin, Glenn Morrow; and a very special brother-in-law, Bobby Smith.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Fullerville Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Swafford and the Rev. Don Butler officiating. Music provided by Kelly McCord and Scarla Cash.
The family received at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Interment followed the service in Melrose Hills Memorial Park with Gregg Jordan, Tommy McLeod, Kent White, Steve Gamble, Darrell Smith and Jack Cash serving as pallbearers. Curtis Garner, D.L. Hitchcock and Robert Tolbert served as honorary pallbearers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those who chose to attend the visitation and funeral service, were asked to please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in their home and masks were required.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcol
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica was in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.