Mr. Thomas “Tom” Jay Morley, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 3,
2021.
He was born on
Feb. 8, 1948, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the son of the late
John McCallen
Morley and the
late Dorothy Pyle Morley.
Tom was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend
always looking
forward to time
with all. He formerly worked with
Llamas Coatings, a dedicated employee of 34 years. He
had a passion for sports enjoying
the competition
and friendship being the ultimate sportsman.
He was a veteran
of the U.S. Marine
Corps, serving in Vietnam, and was
a faithful member
of Word of Life
Church in Carrollton.
In addition to
his parents, he was preceded in death
by a sister, Nancy Morley Llamazales.
He is survived
by his loving wife,
Mrs. Bernice
“Bunni” Pate Cook; siblings, John
“Jack” Morley, of Orlando, Florida, Mary Lou Morley, of Greensboro, Pennsylvania,
Dorothy Morley Slobodian, of
Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, David Craig Morley,
of Maryland, and Becky Morley,
of Douglasville, Georgia; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at
the funeral home
on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 1 p.m.
until 2 p.m. A Celebration of life memorial service
will follow at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the
Rev. Keith Jiles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be
made in memory
and honor of Thomas J. Morley to the American Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetes.org. and/or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family
at www.martin-high
