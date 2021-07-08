Mr. Thomas “Tom” Jay Morley, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 3,

2021.

He was born on

Feb. 8, 1948, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the son of the late

John McCallen

Morley and the

late Dorothy Pyle Morley.

Tom was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend

always looking

forward to time

with all. He formerly worked with

Llamas Coatings, a dedicated employee of 34 years. He

had a passion for sports enjoying

the competition

and friendship being the ultimate sportsman.

He was a veteran

of the U.S. Marine

Corps, serving in Vietnam, and was

a faithful member

of Word of Life

Church in Carrollton.

In addition to

his parents, he was preceded in death

by a sister, Nancy Morley Llamazales.

He is survived

by his loving wife,

Mrs. Bernice

“Bunni” Pate Cook; siblings, John

“Jack” Morley, of Orlando, Florida, Mary Lou Morley, of Greensboro, Pennsylvania,

Dorothy Morley Slobodian, of

Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, David Craig Morley,

of Maryland, and Becky Morley,

of Douglasville, Georgia; and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at

the funeral home

on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 1 p.m.

until 2 p.m. A Celebration of life memorial service

will follow at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the

Rev. Keith Jiles officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be

made in memory

and honor of Thomas J. Morley to the American Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetes.org. and/or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family

at www.martin-high

tower.com.