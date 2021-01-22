Dr. Thomas Henry “Tom” Lamb, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
He was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on June 27, 1938, to the late Douglas Julian Lamb and Doris Cyphers Lamb.
Tom was was a 1960 graduate with highest medical honors from the University of Florida College of Medicine and remained a faithful Gator supporter. He entered the Air Force in 1963 and rose to the rank of major. During his 11 year military career, he established the first Air Force dermatology residency at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
While stationed in Texas, he met and married Mary Ann Arnett in June of 1969. Upon his honorable discharge in 1972, they moved to Florida where he began his first dermatology practice. In January of 1976, the family moved to Carrollton and Dr. Lamb began his over 40 year career taking care of the dermatology needs in the west Georgia area.
Dr. Lamb was a devoted family man and avid reader. He also enjoyed gardening and his specialty was tomatoes; even having a namesake “T’s Tomatoes.” His other hobbies included cutting and mounting gemstones and designing and creating stained glass lamps.
Dr. Lamb supported the community through his annual giving to the Magnolia Ball and membership in Rotary. He was also a parishioner at of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Because of his noted professionalism in medicine, a scholarship was begun in his honor at the University of Florida College of Medicine through a generous donation by Ted Scarrit The Thomas H. Lamb, M.D. Scholarship in General Surgery is used to help medical residents pursing a career in general surgery at Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Dr. Lamb is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Arnett Lamb, of Carrollton; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Tommy Purvis, of Valdosta; Drs. Laura and Bradley Larson, of Carrollton; Jennifer Lamb, of Carrollton; and Zoie Elizabeth Lamb, of Athens, Georgia; and son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Kirsten Lamb of Tacoma, Washington. Also surviving are a sister, Margaret Russell of Pensacola, Florida; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
A private family service for Dr. Thomas Lamb will be conducted at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Carrollton with Father James Akpan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in memory of Dr. Lamb be directed to the Thomas H. Lamb, M.D. Scholarship Fund at the University of Florida College of Medicine. You may mail your contributions to the UF Health Office of Development, PO Box 100386, Gainesville, FL 32610, or you may donate online at med.ufl.edu.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel and Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Lamb family.
