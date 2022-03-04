Thomas Hamilton Jones, Jr., age 83 of Blairsville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. He was born March 19, 1938 in California, the son of the late Thomas Hamilton Jones, Sr. and Nell Henry Jones.
Mr. Jones served for many years as an FHA appraiser and was a member of the Air Force Reserves. He also worked some years on the farm and managed rental properties with his wife, Norma. He had a passion for restoration of antique automobiles and collecting train sets. He and Mrs. Norma enjoyed camping trips, especially in the mountains.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 54 years, Norma Sharp Jones.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Concord Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 1147 Hwy. 113, Carrollton, Georgia.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
