Thomas 'Gene' Wallis

Mr. Thomas Eugene “Gene” Wallis, 78, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
He was born on April 17, 1942, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late William Oscar Wallis and the late Frances Herring Wallis.
Mr. Wallis graduated from Villa Rica High School. He was involved in sports and played football where he was an all-state guard. He worked for AT&T in communications retiring after 43 years of service. He proudly served in Vietnam as part of the U.S. Navy SeeBees.
Mr. Wallis was a member of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica where he served as a deacon for many years. He and his wife taught 2- and 3-year-olds in Sunday school together for over 40 years. He was instrumental in starting the Upward program for the children of First Baptist and he served in three mission trips to Haiti.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, William Oscar Wallis Jr., and sisters, Sarah Hawk, Vicky Wallis and Martha Helen
Wallis.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Judy McGukin Wallis; son, Tommy Wallis, of Cumming, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Wallis and David Spangler, of Oregon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Faye Wallis, of Carrollton, JW and Willene Wallis, of Fayetteville, Georgia; and Dale and Lawana Wallis of Villa Rica, Georgia; grandchildren, Josh and Jodie Wallis, of Reidsville, Georgia; and Jessica and C. J. Wilson, of Carrollton; and great-grandchildren, Evie and Maddie Wallis and Porter and Hayes Wilson.
He never met a stranger. He had the best hugs, laugh, and stories. He would do anything for anyone. He loved his wife, children, family, friends and church very much. He will be greatly missed.
In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, of Villa Rica. Officiating ministers will include J.W. Wallis and Dr. Kevin Williams. Honorary pallbearers include Dale Wallis, Rick Brandt, Joey Brandt, Max Wallace and Ben Jose. Inurnment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Villa Rica Guatemala Mission Ministry. In addition, the service will be live streamed on the obituary page and Judy Wallis’ Facebook.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, the family requests all guests to wear a mask and please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
