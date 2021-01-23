Mr. Thomas Marvin Dover, 67, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Clyde Odom Dover and the late Mrs. Mary Frances Ward Dover. He worked as a trailer mechanic. Mr. Dover was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dover was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Irene Buford Dover; and brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Sonia Ann Dover, of Tennessee; his sons, Mark Hawkins, of Villa Rica, and Thomas William Dover, of Kentucky; three sisters, Pauline Ray, Ann Landrum and June Jones; and his brothers, Robert Dover and Richard Dover.
In accordance with Mr. Dover’s wishes, he will be cremated. A service will be announced at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
