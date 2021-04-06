Thomas “Clay” Lockhart Jr., 40, of Temple, (formerly of Grundy, Virginia), died on on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, Mr. Lockhart will be cremated.
The family received friends at Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. from the Vansant Church of Christ in Vansant, Virginia. A visitation will be held at the church, prior to the service, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the local arrangements.
Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia will be entrusted with the memorial service arrangements.
