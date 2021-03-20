Thomas “Chee-Chee” Bowen, 59, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died March 13, 2021.

Honoring His Remains with Visitation, Sunday March 21, 2021 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Alfred F Wilson Funeral Home, 116 Cleghorn St., Villa Rica, GA 30180.

