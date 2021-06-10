Mr. Thomas Brian “Buck” Buchanan, 41, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1979, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Thomas “Dickie” Buchanan and the late Mrs. Bonnie Weaver Buchanan.
He was employed by Austell Gas as a welder and heavy equipment operator. Brian was known as a good man, father and husband. He was a hard working family man who was a great provider.
Brian loved farming, and loved taking care of his cows and planting a garden every year.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Brandy Jamie Nicole Britt Buchanan, of Temple; daughter, Bailey Nevada Buchanan; sons, Cohutta Brant Buchanan and Dixon Briar Buchanan, all of Temple; aunts, Doreen Hannah, Donna Pullen and Kathy Hannah; uncle, Steve Weaver; grandmother, Mrs. Shirley Weaver; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services in Villa Rica on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Sammy Clark and the Rev. Shae Tallent officiating. Musical selections will be rendered by Susan Pullen. Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Pullen, Jeremy Pullen, John Hannah, Levi Cook, Lee Cook and Jacob Hales.
Interment will follow in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
