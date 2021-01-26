Thomas Franklin Bland Sr. (Frank), born on Oct. 31, 1933, passed away on Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2021, at the age of 87.
Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elaine B. Bland; his son, Thomas Franklin Bland Jr., (Tom) and his wife, Cindy Banks Bland; sister, Mae Ward; sister-in-law, Janis Smith, and brother-in-law, R.G. Blackwell, and spouse, Pat Blackwell; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, J.J. and Mattie Mae Allen Bland, late brother-in-laws, H.O. Ward and Harvey Smith, of Meridian, Mississippi.
Frank and Elaine were active members of Bremen First Baptist Church for 50 years where they served on the Young at Hearts club. Hobbies included recreational motorboats and motorhomes for which he was the past president of the Georgia Ramblers Motorhome Club.
Frank was employed by Plantation Pipeline as an electrical technician from which he retired in February 1994. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be made to:
First Baptist Church — Bremen, GA — Music Ministry or Young At Hearts Ministry, First Baptist Church of Bremen at continuetogive.com, or Lupus Foundation, Georgia Chapter at www.lupus.org/georgia.
Due to risks presented by the pandemic, a celebration of life service for family
and friends will be held at some point in the future when risk from the pandemic have subsided. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
