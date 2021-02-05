Thomas Eugene Andrews, 87, of Dallas, the New Georgia Community, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born Aug. 3, 1933, in the New Georgia Community, the son of the late Joseph E. Andrews and the late Mrs. Annie Mae Cole Andrews. He was a long time member of the Villa Rica First United Methodist Church.
He was retired after 36 years of service with Southern Bell which is now AT&T, he loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and camp when time allowed.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Irma Ruth Hoffman Andrews of Dallas, the New Georgia Community, daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Blake Kelley of Austell, sons, and daughters-in-law, James and Sharlene of Dallas, and John and Corkey Hoffman of Monroe, a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren also survive.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at the Villa Rica First United Methodist Church Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with the Rev. Whit Martin, Jeff Andrews, and Eric Kelley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Villa Rica First United Methodist Church, 1789 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
