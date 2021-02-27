Thelma “Eloise” Dillard, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Feb. 18, 2021.
Eloise was born on Sept. 17, 1933, in Villa Rica, Georgia, to the late Hollis Davis Swofford Sr., and Thelma Swofford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Mr. John Dillard, four brothers, and two sisters.
She served as a caring and compassionate nurse for 37 years, retiring from the Robins Air Force Base Hospital with 27 years of service. Eloise was a devoted member of Gateway Fellowship Church of God in Macon. She was a resident of Pinegate Senior Living.
Survivors include her children, the Rev. David George (Angie). of Acworth, the Rev. Steve George (Claudia), of Wheeling, West Virginia, Sandra
Smith (David), of Warner Robins, Donna Snider (Bubba), of Warner Robins, Crystal Barnett (Tony), of Covington, and Lisa Hearn, also of Covington; nine grandchildren, Brian Holt, Stephen George Jr., and Stephanie Axtman, all of Salt Lake City, Utah, Brandon George (Kasie), of Acworth, Joe Giordano, of Alpharetta, Alan Smith (Barbara), Amanda Soles (Derick), Jason Snider (Tricia), all of Bonaire, Todd Snider (Jessica), of Lawrenceville; 32 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, a special niece Brenda Slate, and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21,
2021, in the chapel
of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Singletary officiating. Eloise will be laid to rest next to her husband in Magnolia Park Cemetery. For friends who were unable to attend,
the service was streamed live via
the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneral
home/live/.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Eloise’s memory to David George World Ministries, PMB-G 3330 Cobb Pkwy #324, Acworth, GA 30101 or Gateway Fellowship Church of God, 6531 Skipper Road, Macon, GA 31216.
McCullough Funeral Home of Warner Robins, Georgia in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.