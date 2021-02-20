Thelma Dillard

Thelma Eloise Dillard entered into eternal rest at her home in Warner Robins on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. She was 87 years old.
She served as a caring and compassionate nurse for 37 years, retiring from the Robins Air Force Base Hospital with 27 years of service. Thelma was a devoted member of Gateway Fellowship Church of God in Macon.
Thelma was born on Sept. 17, 1933, in Villa Rica, to the late Hollis Davis Swofford Sr. and Thelma Swofford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Dillard, four brothers, and two sisters.
Survivors include her children, the Rev. David George (Angie), of Acworth, the Rev. Steve George (Claudia), of Wheeling, West Virginia, Sandra Smith (David), of Warner Robins, and Donna Snider (Bubba), of Warner Robins, Crystal Barnett (Tony), of Covington, Georgia, and Lisa Hearn, also of Covington; nine grandchildren, Brian Holt (Frances), Stephen George Jr., and Stephanie Dale, all of Salt Lake City, Utah, Brandon George (Kasie), of Acworth, Joe Giordano, of Alpharetta, Georgia, Alan Smith (Barbara), Amanda Soles (Derick), Jason Snider (Tricia), of Bonaire, and Todd Snider (Jessica), of Warner Robins; 19 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Singletary officiating.
Thelma will be laid to rest next to her husband in Magnolia Park Cemetery. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Thelma’s memory to David George World Ministries, PMB-G 3330 Cobb Pkwy #324, Acworth, Ga 30101, or Gateway Fellowship Church of God, 6531 Skipper Road, Macon, Ga 31216.
