Celebration of life services for the Rev. Stanley Allen, of Carrollton, Georgia, will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 112 Mt. Zion Blvd., Carrollton, GA 30117, the Rev. Christopher Bonner officiating. Internment, West Georgia Cemetery.
Viewing will be held, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at WAW Chapel. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
