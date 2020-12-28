The Rev. Hubert Carroll

The Rev. Hubert Elliott Carroll, age 83 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 10, 1937, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Samuel Andrew Carroll and the late Minnie Bell Cook Carroll. He attended Clem Elementary School and Whitesburg High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. For many years, he worked as a truckdriver and retired from ABF freight lines, later following the Lord’s lead, he became a Minister of the Gospel. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, faithfully serving until the time of his death.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shannon Buchanan Carroll in 2018; brothers, Bernard Carroll, Calvin Carroll and S.A. Carroll.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law: Debra and Jay Herren of Woodland, Alabama, and Layvonda and Richard Gilland of Carrollton, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Jennifer Carroll, also of Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren: Tyler & Kaitlyn Jiles of Bremen, Georgia, Taylor and Cory Millsap of Carrollton, Georgia, Kyle Herren of Woodland, Alabama, Brooke and Aaron Wellborn of Lineville, Alabama, Brandon and Jessica Gilland of Carrollton, Georgia, Hannah Ratner of Roopville, Georgia, Drew Carroll, Carson Carroll, and Lilly Carroll, all of Carrollton, Georgia; nine great grandchildren, seven nieces, and six nephews.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Eastside Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Brown, the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt, and Mr. Randy Jiles officiating.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Randy Jiles, Tyler Jiles, Mike Carroll, Brandon Gilland, Drew Carroll, and Carson Carroll. Seated as honorary pallbearers will be Pete Bearden, Mitch Cheatwood, Robert Yancey, and Ministers and Deacons of Eastside Baptist Church.
Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens with military honors presented by the American Legion Post #143.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.