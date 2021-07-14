Terry Dale Smallwood, 62, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
