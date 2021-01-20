Terry Lee Gombar, 63, of Villa Rica, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
The family received friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Funeral Services were conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home. Military Honors will be rendered by The U.S. Army Honor Guard.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
