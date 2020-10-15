Mr. Terry Ezra Cosper, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was 84.
Mr. Cosper was born on June 12, 1936, in Bowdon to the late James Ezra and Ila Ward Cosper. He was a supervisor at Sewell’s Clothing Company and was a member of Bethlehem Campground Methodist Church in Graham, Alabama. He enjoyed camping and fishing, especially at his cabin on Lake Wedowee.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cosper was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Cosper, and his sister, Jackie Rampy.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Lanier Cosper; his daughter, Cindy Shirl Brown; his grandsons and their spouses, Joshua Paul and Savannah Brown, Nicolas Ezra and Misty Brown, and Jeffrey Curtis and Jeleigha Brown; his great-grandchildren, Jakarie Brown, Dallas Brown, Carter Brown, Casen Brown, Truett Brown, Miley Brown, and Slade Brown; his brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Kay Cosper and Willis and Barbara Cosper; his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Ed Grooms; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Cosper.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST at Bethlehem Campground Methodist Church. Prior to the services, Mr. Cosper’s body will lie-in-state at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
For those wishing to attend the visitation and funeral, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuner
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.