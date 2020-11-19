Teresa Smith

Teresa Elizabeth Smith, 58, of Whitesburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
She was born on April 30, 1962, in Coweta County, Georgia, daughter of the late Fred K. Handley and Mildred Imogene Roberts Handley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lewis Smith; and her brother, Lanny E. Handley.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Brad McGinnis, of Whitesburg, and Brittany and Jason Hampton, of Carrollton; sister, Sheila White, of Whitesburg; and two grandchildren, Cadence McGinnis and Hadley McGinnis.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
