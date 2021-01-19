Mrs. Teresa Ann Haney, 64, of Temple, Georgia passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Mrs. Haney was born in Bessemer, Alabama on Aug. 17, 1956, the daughter of Lois Greer Tucker and the late H.B. Tucker. She retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Bremen, Georgia, where she served with a servant’s heart as a nursery worker, kitchen worker, VBS, and done all for the Lord.
Survivors include her mother, Lois Tucker of Morrow, Georgia; husband, Mark Haney; children, Mark (Heather) Haney of Temple, Bonnie (Jimmy) Horsley of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Josh Haney of Brookhaven, Georgia, Ben (Sandy) Haney of Carrollton; grandchildren, Ayden and Trent Haney, Miley and Nolan Haney, Dylan Robinson, Jax Horsley, Cathan and Tye Haney; siblings, Betty Callaway of Morrow, Georgia, Shirley (Randy) Russell of Morrow, Georgia, Marshall (Diane) Tucker of Gray, Georgia, Donna Tucker of Alabama, Gary (Vickie) Tucker of Jonesboro, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, H.B. Tucker, grandson, Bishop Haney, and son-in-law, Chad Robinson.
A graveside service and interment will be Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Lemming and the Rev. Mark Haney officiating. The family will receive friends at Concord United Methodist Church under the pavilion from 1 p.m. until the service time. The service will be live-streamed on Almon Funeral Home’s Facebook page, facebook.com/almon
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reach Church, 785 1st. Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.