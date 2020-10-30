Tavorris Threadcraft, 25, of Stockbridge, Georgia, died on Oct. 21, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held
on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at noon at Stockbridge Assembly of God, 3910 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge.
Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stockbridge Assembly of God.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
