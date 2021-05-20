Taurus “TT” Thurmond, 34, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on May 11,

2021.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, in Carrollton, Georgia. Celebration of life service will be held

on Saturday, May

22, 2021, at 2 p.m.

at Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park, Georgia. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements entrusted to Willie

A. Watkins Funeral Home.

