Taurus “TT” Thurmond, 34, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on May 11,
2021.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, in Carrollton, Georgia. Celebration of life service will be held
on Saturday, May
22, 2021, at 2 p.m.
at Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park, Georgia. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie
A. Watkins Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.