Tammy Ann Duhon, 53, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Aug. 3,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at Beulah Baptist Church in Douglasville on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Beulah Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory
of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
