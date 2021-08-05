Tammy Ann Duhon, 53, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Aug. 3,

2021.

The family will

receive friends at Beulah Baptist Church in Douglasville on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Beulah Baptist Church.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory

of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.

