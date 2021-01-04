Mrs. Tamara Marie Wittmeyer Kemp, 30, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held today, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Morris officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition, PO Box 13827, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709-3827 or online at https://www.nccc-online.org/donate
-to-nccc/.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
